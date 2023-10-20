Israel Said To Divert Oil Imports To Red Sea Port To Avoid Targeting

Israel is being forced to divert crude oil imports from its main Mediterranean terminal due to the escalating Gaza conflict, with Bloomberg reporting that an oil tanker is currently heading toward the country’s Red Sea port to avoid becoming a target in the conflict. A 900-foot vessel carrying over 1 million barrels of crude oil from Azerbaijan is being masked as an import intended to dock in Aqaba, Jordan, while its true destination is the Israeli Paz Oil refinery, which will take delivery at Eilat on the Red Sea coast, according to Bloomberg. …