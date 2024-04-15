Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Israel convened its war cabinet on Monday morning, vowing a response to what is being described as a direct attack on Israel, despite various reports suggesting that Iran coordinated its missile barrage with Washington and directed missiles at Israel with the knowledge that they would all be shot down. The conclusion of Israel’s three-hour-long war cabinet was to find a solution that inflicts harm on Iran without causing an all-out regional war, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news, suggesting that actions would be coordinated…