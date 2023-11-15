Israel’s Natural Gas Flow To Egypt To Return To Normal Next Week

Natural gas supply from Israel to Egypt is expected to return early next week to normal levels after an Israeli gas field resumed production suspended in the wake of the Hamas attack in early October, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, quoting a source with knowledge of Egypt’s gas import levels. Low Israeli gas supplies to Egypt also mean low or none Egyptian LNG exports to Europe, which rely on a growing number of cargoes to replace the pipeline gas supply from Russia, most of which was cut off last year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.…