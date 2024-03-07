Italy on Track to Phase out Coal for Power Generation by 2025

Italy will halt the use of coal to generate electricity by 2025, opting instead to increase the use of gas-fired power plants, according to the Italian Energy Ministry. “The intermediate target of abandoning coal in the electricity generation mix as of Dec. 31, 2025 … is very close. The updated (National Climate and Energy) Plan will certainly confirm it,” Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin told parliament on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters. The island of Sardinia will be excluded from the nationwide plan, with the target date to…