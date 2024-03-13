Italy’s Regulated Power Bills Seen Sharply Down Due to Low Gas Prices

Low natural gas prices this winter season will result in significant declines in regulated electricity prices for households in Italy in the second quarter of the year, according to the Italian energy authority ARERA. The low natural gas prices will be reflected in the March bills and in the power bills in the coming months, Stefano Besseghini, president of ARERA, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event in Milan on Wednesday. “We will see the impact on electricity in March, and realistically it will be significant,”…