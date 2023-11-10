Japan And South Korea Look To Build Hydrogen Supply Chain

Japan and South Korea are expected to announce next week a plan to build a hydrogen and ammonia supply chain together, which will include investment in production outside these countries, Nikkei reported on Friday. The leaders of the two countries, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol are set to announce the Hydrogen Ammonia Global Value Chain during an upcoming visit to Stanford University in the U.S. on November 17. Japan and South Korea will be cooperating in hydrogen and ammonia…