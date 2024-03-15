Japan Looks to Restart the World’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Japan is stepping up efforts to have local authorities approve the restart of the world’s biggest nuclear power plant, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa facility north of Tokyo, Japanese newspaper Niigata Nippo reported on Friday. Next week, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ken Saito, is expected to ask the local governor of the Niigata prefecture to approve the restart of the power plant, according to the newspaper report. In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011, Japan closed all its nuclear power plants that underwent…