Japan Looks To Strike A Balance Between Energy Security and Net Zero

Resource-poor Japan is launching the most important energy policy discussions in its post-World War Two history, aiming to strike a balance between the need to boost its energy security with conventional sources and its pledge to become a net-zero economy by 2050. The industry ministry of one of the world’s most industrialized nation, which imports nearly all the commodities it consumes, launched on Wednesday formal discussions about its future energy policy. Amid the energy crisis in 2022, which led to record-high natural gas prices,…