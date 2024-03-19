Japanese Power Giant Begins Testing Ammonia Co-Firing in Groundbreaking Trial

The biggest power producer in Japan, JERA, is starting this month the world’s first trial of co-firing 20% ammonia in a coal power plant in the first such trial using large volumes of ammonia at an operational electricity generating facility. JERA has been betting on ammonia to decarbonize the Japanese grid, which is heavily reliant on fossil fuels that need to be imported in resource-poor Japan. The power giant said in January that it would conduct demonstration testing of thermal power generation with a 20% substitution…