Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

A University of Tsukuba research team has successfully developed a new method that can prevent the crossover of large fuel molecules and suppress the degradation of electrodes in advanced fuel cell technology using methanol or formic acid. The successful sieving of the fuel molecules is achieved via selective proton transfers due to steric hindrance on holey graphene sheets that have chemical functionalization and act as proton-exchange membranes. The research reporting paper “Suppression of Methanol and Formate Crossover through Sulfanilic?Functionalized…