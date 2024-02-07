Japanese Shipping Giant: Global Supply Chain Disruptions Could Last Up to a Year

President Biden’s Operation Prosperity Guardian to shield commercial vessels in the Red Sea, along with US and UK bombing raids across the Middle East, have yet to stop Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks around the Bab al-Mandab Strait. On Tuesday morning, Houthi rebels fired “projectiles” at two commercial vessels, striking one, highlighting the ongoing risks of sailing through the Red Sea. Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. issued a warning today that shipping disruptions might extend for up to a year, indicating that expectations…