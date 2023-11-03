03 Nov, 23

Japan’s Energy Security Could Suffer From Fresh U.S. Sanctions On Russian LNG

Japan’s energy security could be undermined as the U.S. imposed on Thursday fresh sanctions on Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which is close to first production. The Arctic LNG 2 project was developed by Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer, Novatek, and was on track to begin first production later this year.   Novatek holds a 60% stake in Arctic LNG 2. The other shareholders include CNOOC of China and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), French supermajor TotalEnergies, and Japanese firms Mitsui…

