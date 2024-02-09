09 Feb, 24

Japex Bets on U.S. Oil and Gas Despite Election Risk

Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) believes that the U.S. is currently the most attractive destination for oil and gas investments, regardless of the political risk with the presidential election later this year.   “With its wealth of natural resources, low production costs, and well-developed infrastructure, we view the United States as the most enticing investment destination for E&P at present,” Japex’s senior managing executive officer, Michiro Yamashita, said at a press conference on Friday, as carried by Reuters.…

