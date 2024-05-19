Jeff Currie: Copper Is The Best Trade Of My Career

A couple of years ago, commodity pundits predicted that the green metal quartet of copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt would become the new age oil rivaling the total value of crude oil production amid the clean energy transition. A 2021 Eurasia Review analysis forecast that prices for the four metals could reach historical peaks for an unprecedented, sustained period in a net zero emissions scenario, with total value of production rising more than four-fold for the period 2021-2040. Unfortunately, the renewable energy revolution…