JP Morgan Pulls Out Of $68 Trillion “Climate Action 100+” Group

We have been covering the full on implosion of ESG and “green” investing for the better part of the last 6 months and today, the wreckage continues. That’s because mega-bank JP Morgan has officially left a $68 trillion investor coalition that is “focused on pressing the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases to decarbonize,” according to Bloomberg. In other words, the “fight” to decarbonize is imploding. JP Morgan said it is leaving the Climate Action 100+ because it has “made significant investments in developing its own…