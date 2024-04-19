JP Morgan Warns of Delay to Global Energy Transition

Inflation, interest rates, and wars may well delay the energy transition by quite a long time, JP Morgan has warned in a call for “a reality check” on its shift from hydrocarbons to alternatives. “While the target to net zero is still some time away, we have to face up to the reality that the variables have changed,” the bank’s head of global energy strategy, Christyan Malek, told the Financial Times. Malek was the lead author of a new report by JP Morgan focusing on energy. The report noted higher interest…