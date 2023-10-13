JPMorgan CEO Dimon: World Is Facing Most Dangerous Time In Decades

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JP Morgan, said the early 2020s were shaping up to be “the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades” as the Wall Street banking giant reported another increase in profit. Citing geopolitical tensions, “extremely high government debt levels” and the unknown longer-term consequences of quantitative tightening in reducing liquidity, Dimon suggested the global economy faced difficult years ahead. “The war in Ukraine compounded by last week’s attacks on Israel may…