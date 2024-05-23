JPMorgan: Global AI Data Centers Will Consume Huge Amounts of Fresh Water

Wall Street banks are in a frenzy over “The Next AI Trade,” piling into the ‘Powering up America’ investment themes, whether that’s power grid companies, commodities, such as copper, gold, silver, and uranium, and artificial intelligence chipmakers, to accommodate the explosion of generative artificial intelligence data centers anticipated nationwide through the end of the decade and beyond. JPMorgan’s Asia Pacific Equity Research desk is the latest bank to jump on AI trade in a note titled “Deep Dive into Power,…