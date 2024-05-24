Just How Long Will the Natural Gas Price Collapse Continue?

Whenever I try to get a feel for the direction of natural gas prices, the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report is the first place I stop. This report provides an update on the levels of natural gas in storage facilities across the United States. The report includes data on working gas in underground storage, with details on net changes, implied flows, and comparisons to historical data. It’s released every Thursday and covers data up to the previous Friday. The report is a key indicator…