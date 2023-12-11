11 Dec, 23

Kazakhstan Advances Renewables Agenda With Slew Of Deals

UncategorizedNo Comments

Kazakhstan has set itself such ambitious targets on renewables that its progress will need to be frenetic rather than leisurely. Some eye-catching deals inked at the COP-28 summit offer room for optimism. On December 2, United Arab Emirates-based company Masdar announced that it had signed a development agreement with a group of other companies to install 1 gigawatt of wind power in Kazakhstan. Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev, who was present at the signing ceremony, said this agreement would help his country meet the goal…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.