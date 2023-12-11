Kazakhstan Advances Renewables Agenda With Slew Of Deals

Kazakhstan has set itself such ambitious targets on renewables that its progress will need to be frenetic rather than leisurely. Some eye-catching deals inked at the COP-28 summit offer room for optimism. On December 2, United Arab Emirates-based company Masdar announced that it had signed a development agreement with a group of other companies to install 1 gigawatt of wind power in Kazakhstan. Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev, who was present at the signing ceremony, said this agreement would help his country meet the goal…