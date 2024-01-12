Kazakhstan Quadruples Grain Exports to China

The easing of the COVID-related sanitary regime at Chinese customs crossings enabled Kazakhstan to quadruple the amount of agricultural goods it exported to the country in 2023 as compared to a year earlier. The 2.2 million tons, which comprised wheat, barley, soybeans, flax and sunflower seeds, that was sent to China last year was not just significantly more than the 615,000 tons delivered in 2022. It was also a large surge on the previous record of 1.2 million tons recorded in 2019. Most of the deliveries were carried on freight trains, but around…