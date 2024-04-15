Kazakhstan Vows to Compensate for Exceeding OPEC+ Quota

Kazakhstan exceeded its oil production quota under the OPEC+ deal by 131,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, due to the weather and heating season requirements, the country’s Energy Ministry said on Sunday, pledging that the non-OPEC producer will look to compensate in the coming months for its overproduction. “Kazakhstan will continue to make every effort to comply with its obligations and compensate for the 1st quarter overproduction,” the Kazakh Energy Ministry said in a statement. As agreed by…