Kenya’s Ambitious Plan to Become a Clean Tech Hub

For years, Kenya has been a leader in Africa in renewable energy’s share of its power mix. It now looks to capitalize on the booming clean technology industry and become a supply-chain partner of major economies, including the United States. Africa has abundant key energy transition minerals. It also has a huge young generation and developing economies, all of which will need increasing demand for energy in the coming years and decades. But debt-ridden African countries do not have the financial means to become clean technology…