Key Oil Pipeline May Spring Back To Life After Months-Long Stalemate

Since 25 March, hundreds of thousands of barrels per day of oil flows crucial to the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI) and important to the oil sector as a whole have been prevented from being exported to Turkey on the basis that they are regarded as illegal by the Federal Government of Iraq (FGI) in Baghdad. The outcome of the current impasse between the two sides will determine the future of Iraq’s oil and gas sector and of its geopolitical positioning for decades to come. According to highly reputable local news sources,…