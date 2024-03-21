Kremlin Claims Western Powers Are Attempting to Undermine Its Trade With China

The United States and the EU continue to exert “unprecedented pressure” on China to reject trade payments from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. China and Russia have forged closer trade ties in recent years, especially in oil trade, after the West banned imports of Russian crude and fuels, and imposed a price cap on Russia’s petroleum products if they use Western transportation, insurance, and financing. “Of course, unprecedented pressure from the United States and the European Union…