Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

As other Middle Eastern states look to diversify their energy mix, Kuwait appears to be going full throttle on its oil and gas ambitions. The Kuwaiti government has announced aims to become a major OPEC producer by massively boosting production in the coming years. This is supported by large investments in the sector and the expansion of its upstream and downstream sectors. As many other countries embrace a green transition, Kuwait hopes to be a major international player in the oil and gas market so long as demand for the fossil fuels remains. …