Kuwait’s Mega Refinery To Return To Full Operation In 10 Days After Brief Halt

Kuwait’s Al-Zour Refinery, one of the largest crude processing facilities in the Middle East, experienced a brief halt on Sunday following a “sudden interruption” in fuel and gas supply, the operator of the refinery said. The restart has already begun, and it is expected that the refinery with a capacity of 615,000 barrels per day (bpd) would take up to 10 days to return to normal operations, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) said. The refinery was “exposed to a sudden interruption of fuel gas supplies…