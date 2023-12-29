29 Dec, 23

Kyiv and Other Cities Targeted in Massive Russian Attack

Russia has launched what officials have described as the “most massive aerial attack” yet on Ukraine, leaving scores dead and dozens of buildings damaged. Russia launched a total of 158 missiles, including 122 missiles and 36 drones, against various Ukrainian targets on Friday night. The Ukrainian Air Force  managed to intercept and destroy 114 missiles; however, dozens of missiles managed to hit their targets, killing at least 24 civilians and damaging educational facilities, multi-story residential buildings,  a maternity…

