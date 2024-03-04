Kyrgyzstan Eyes Uranium Mining Restart and New Nuclear Power Plant

Kyrgyzstan’s decision to ban uranium mining in 2019 was a hard-won victory for civil society and an acknowledgement of the tortured environmental legacy of industry during the Soviet era. But Kyrgyz officials are now calling for the ban to be lifted, as populist President Sadyr Japarov continues his pursuit of state-led production in the extractive industries that he first championed more than a decade ago as an opposition politician. And while the head of state eyes a new cash cow, other officials are speaking excitedly about a development…