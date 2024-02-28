Kyrgyzstan’s Explosive Car Market Growth Raises Eyebrows

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade is expanding, but the growth numbers aren’t necessarily a cause for celebration in Bishkek. Overall trade turnover rose by 30 percent in 2023, compared with the previous year’s total, amounting to $15.7 billion, according to the official Chinese Xinhua news agency. However, imports outpaced exports in 2023 by almost four times, with goods and services totaling $12.4 billion being purchased and $3.3 billion being sold. Not surprisingly, Kyrgyzstan is heavily dependent on Beijing and Moscow for trade.…