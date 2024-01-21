Kyrgyzstan’s Vehicle Reexport Boom Faces Headwinds

Businessman Yasir Hakimov is engaged in a trade that has become very fashionable in his home city of Bishkek the past two years — reexporting cars from third countries to vehicle-hungry, sanctions-struck Russia.In November and December alone, Hakimov said he sent to Moscow nearly 200 vehicles initially imported to Kyrgyzstan, which is a member of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) trade bloc.Most of the cars came from China, with South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe sending in the remainder.But having only got into the…