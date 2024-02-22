Land Availability Forced India To Scale Back Solar Power Installations

India’s solar installations fell dramatically last year as the country ran into difficulties acquiring the large swaths of land needed, a new research report said on Thursday. Research firm Mercom Capital said in a new report that India’s solar installations came in at just 13.4 GW last year, a 7.5 GW drop from the year prior. The challenges that India faced in adding solar installations were not the high cost of solar. The biggest challenges were delays in land acquisition, connectivity issues, and new regulations such as General Network…