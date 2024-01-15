Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Chile’s lithium mining giant, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A (NYSE:SQM), has announced that it has suspended operations at the Atacama salt flat due to widespread protests by an indigenous community. About 500 protesters of the indigenous Toconao community have blocked six different spots on public roads in the southern area of the salt flat, the world’s largest lithium deposit, disrupting the movement of workers and mining equipment. Local groups have taken to the streets demanding to be included in talks…