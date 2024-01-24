Latin America: The Next Chapter in China’s Global Economic Strategy

For decades, China has been a key driver of global economic growth thanks to an economy that managed to maintain blistering growth for what seemed like forever. China’s economy ballooned from $1.2 trillion in 2000 to nearly $18 trillion in 2021, good for a nearly 10% annual clip ever since Beijing embarked on economic reforms in 1978. The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, adjusted for inflation, rocketed from $293 in 1985 to more than $12,000 in 2021, one of the greatest economic transformations of modern times. But signs…