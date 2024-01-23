Lawmakers Call for Tighter Control on Foreign Purchase of U.S. Farmland

The topic of China’s ownership of US farmlands is starting to boil over. Six months after we reported that a “Bipartisan Bill Aims To Block Chinese Purchase Of US Farmland”, more are starting to pay attention yet as even Bloomberg notes that America “is seeing more and more of its most fertile land snapped up by China and other foreign buyers” the big problem remains: it’s difficult to know just how much farmland China has bought due to problem with how the US tracks such data. Here’s what we do know: according to Department of Agriculture…