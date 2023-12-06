‘Leave No Stone Unturned’: Norway Urges Firms to Boost Natural Gas Output

Norway still holds huge natural gas reserves, which exploration and production companies should pursue to unlock and “leave no stone unturned” in determining if it is profitable to produce with current technology, the Norwegian petroleum regulator said on Wednesday. Much of the natural gas reserves remaining on the Norwegian Continental Shelf are located in tight reservoirs with low permeability, which makes them more difficult to produce, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said. The regulator, however, urged companies “to…