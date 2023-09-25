Lego Abandons Plans To Make Bricks From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Danish toy maker Lego is abandoning the idea of making its famous bricks out of recycled plastic instead of from oil-based products, after finding that the recycled material would have more lifetime carbon emissions due to new equipment, Lego’s chief executive Niels Christiansen has told the Financial Times. Two years ago, Lego announced a breakthrough that would allow it to produce its legendary bricks from recycled plastic bottles instead of from oil-based plastic. Back then, the toy maker was “super excited” about making bricks…