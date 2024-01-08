Libya NOC Declares Force Majeure on Largest Oil Field

Libya’s National Oil Corporation has declared a force majeure on the country’s largest oil field, Sharara amid protests from local communities. The force majeure entered into effect on Sunday, the NOC said on X, adding that it was negotiating with the protesters in a bid to resume the oil flow to the Zawya export terminal. Protests at the Sharara field began last week, with protesters demanding greater government involvement in the southern region of Fezzan, including more job creation and more investments in the economic…