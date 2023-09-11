Libya Shuts Oil Terminals As Storm Daniel Hits

Libya’s National Oil Corporation declared a state of emergency for its four oil ports amid a Mediterranean storm that swept through Greece last week and is now heading to northern Africa. The Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega, and Es Sider will remain closed until at least tomorrow, a NOC official said, as quoted by bne IntelliNews. In Greece, the storm caused heavy flooding and 11 deaths. In anticipation of Daniel, NOC has advised all companies to restrict movement between oil fields and be ready to evacuate employees if necessary, bne IntelliNews…