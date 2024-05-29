Libyan Oil Minister Cleared of Smuggling, Mismanagement Allegations

Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohamed Aoun has resumed his position after being removed from duty in early April pending an investigation into oil smuggling and mismanagement allegations, the Libyan Herald reports, citing the Ministry’s social media accounts. “His Excellency the Minister of Oil and Gas Eng. Mohamed Mohamed Aoun began this morning his duties at the Ministry of Oil and Gas’’, the Ministry said in its announcement, adding that the investigation into Aoun’s activities had been concluded. Aoun…