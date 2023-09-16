Libya’s Oil Ports Are Operating Normally Despite Deadly Storm

Libya’s deadly flood that is estimated to have killed more than 11,000 people with thousands more missing hasn’t harmed oil export terminals in the African OPEC member and ports are operating normally, the head of Libya’s state oil firm told Bloomberg in an interview published on Friday. The oil export terminals in eastern Libya continue to operate under normal conditions, Farhat Bengdara, the chairman of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), told Bloomberg. Amos Hochstein, the senior advisor to U.S. President Joe…