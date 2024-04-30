Lithium Faces Challenge From Sodium Batteries

The race is still on for the best battery, with challengers to lithium-ion technology abounding. Not all of these are made equal, and it’s questionable if any would be able to dethrone li-ion batteries, but the market may turn out to be big enough for more than one technology. Lithium-ion has been the dominant rechargeable battery technology for years, and there’s a good reason for this. Li-ion batteries are compact, they charge relatively fast, and they’re durable—unless they’re in an EV that gets into an accident…