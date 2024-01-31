Lithium Price Crash Prompts Profit Warnings from Miners

The lithium price crash over the past year is leading to a slew of profit warnings and project halts from the world’s biggest miners of the battery metal. After warnings of project reviews and moves to preserve cash from U.S. and Australian lithium mining firms, some of China’s biggest miners also warned this week of a plunge in profits and potential asset write-downs. As prices of lithium plummeted by more than 80% between January 2023 and January 2024, dragged down by rising supply and weakening growth in EV…