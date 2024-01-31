Lithium Producer Sigma Hikes its Brazilian Resource Estimate by 27%

Lithium producer Sigma Lithium said on Wednesday that a new estimate of its mineral resource site in Brazil had shown lithium deposits were 27% higher than in a previous assessment from a year ago. Sigma Lithium now says that its Audited NI 43-101 Mineral Resource at its 100%-owned Grota do Cirilo operation at Vale do Jequitinhonha was raised to 109 million tons of measured, indicated, and inferred mineral resource. Grota do Cirilo now becomes the world’s fourth-largest operating industrial pre-chemical lithium beneficiation…