Lithium Startups Seek Federal Aid As Traditional Funding Wanes

Via Metal Miner For years, lithium startups have enjoyed easy funding. But as the global lithium price plummets, that all seems poised to change. Indeed, the aforementioned funds mainly stemmed from battery users hoping to secure a reliable source of lithium and venture capitalists looking to score big while helping close the gap on domestically produced lithium products. Until recently, many lithium buyers expected next-generation extraction technologies like direct lithium extraction (DLE) to come from startups. For that reason, these…