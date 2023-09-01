LME’s Reputation On The Line After Nickel Fiasco

Via AG Metal Miner The Stainless MMI continues its decline this month. Moreover, nickel prices continue to show weakness without any apparent bullish anticipation from market participants. As the entire industrial metals market sloped downward, nickel prices followed suit. Moreover, volumes remain lower than pre-LME shutdown levels, which will continue to foster slow price movement. The Stainless Monthly Metals Index (MMI) dropped 9.55% from June to July. Tsingshan Tycoon Caps Losses at $1 Billion After Nickel Crisis According to a recent Bloomberg…