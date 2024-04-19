LME’s Russian Metal Ban Reshapes Global Trade Dynamics

China will undoubtedly become an even more significant buyer of Russian metals following the London Metal Exchange’s ban on newly produced Russian aluminum, copper, and nickel. China has already evolved into a major market for Russian-made products following dwindling demand in the West, and these new Russian sanctions will likely only further cement that position. The LME ban leaves the Shanghai Futures Exchange as the only major bourse to accept shipments of these metals from Russia. A recent report in the South China Morning Post…