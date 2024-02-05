LNG “Pause” Is Not A “Reversal”, Biden Admin Reassures Allies

Assistant U.S. Secretary for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt has told reporters that U.S. allies have been reassured that the Biden Administration’s pause on LNG will not affect currently permitted exports. “I’ve found that our allies who raise these issues with me, tend to be quickly reassured when you explain to them what this is, which is a pause,” not a reversal, Pyatt told reporters in a call reported by Reuters. “This policy will have no impact on currently permitted LNG exports,” he continued. In the last week of…