London’s status as a global financial hub may not be at risk – yet – but its equity markets are certainly out of favour with the wider world. How did we get here? City A.M. takes a long hard look at the state of the stock exchange “I wanna be a part of it,” Frank Sinatra sang of New York, New York. “Those little town blues are melting away.” Ol’ Blue Eyes may have made Liza Minelli’s song famous, but it’s a tune now whistled in the boardrooms of London boardrooms as they contemplate…