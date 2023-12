A London-based oil market-maker and derivatives trading firm, Mandara Capital, is in the process of winding down operations, the company’s founder told Bloomberg on Thursday. Last week, two sources familiar with the matter told Business Insider that Mandara Capital was shutting down operations after 13 years in the business of derivatives trading in crude and refined products. The company’s founder Muwaffaq Salti confirmed the report to Bloomberg this week, but declined to elaborate on the…